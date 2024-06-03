Historic homestead opens to public on long weekend

The region's rich history will be on show over the June long weekend, when Kurrumbede homestead opens its gates to visitors for a special open day.
The property was once owned by the family of celebrated poet, Dorothea Mackellar and has only been opened to the public twice in the last 100 years.
On Saturday, June 8, visitors will be able to take a stroll around the property's grounds and through its outbuildings.
Bought in 1905, the Mackellar family operated a sheep, cattle, and mixed cropping enterprise for nearly four decades.
"The Kurrumbede Open Day is all about celebrating our community's rich heritage and acknowledging the Mackellar family's deep connection to our region," Whitehaven Coal's General Manager Community Engagement, Darren Swain, said.
"Everyone is invited to come and explore the iconic property this weekend, where we will have live poetry and musical entertainment, market stalls, food vans and kid's activities for everyone to enjoy."
There will also be numerous heritage exhibits, including blacksmithing, heavy horse demonstrations and sulky rides, plus a range of free kid's activities, including face painting, jumping castles, and a petting zoo. Australian Champion whip cracker Daniel Wicks will be there showing off his skills, along with live entertainment showcasing local artists.
"We have The Jazz Collective from Tamworth returning, after a fantastic performance last year, as well as circus troop A Bee Story," President of the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society Pip Murray said.
"We'll also be welcoming one of Australia's best bush poets Murray Hartin, who will entertain the crowd with his unique style of Australian storytelling.
"And to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards, the Society will also be displaying a sample of the winning poems entered by students since the awards started in 1984."
In keeping with the heritage theme, visitors are being encouraged to come in their best garden party attire.
"As the current owners of the Kurrumbede property, Whitehaven Coal is keen to showcase the rich local history and the property's beautiful gardens and is dedicated to ensuring that this iconic property is preserved for years to come," Mr Swain said.
The Open Day is on Saturday, June 8 from 10am to 3pm.
Kurrumbede is located 25km's north of Gunnedah on the Bluevale Road - follow the signs.
