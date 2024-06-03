The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
News

SES prepares to make big move to new fit-for-purpose HQ

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
June 3 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib, NSW SES Acting Commissioner Debbie Platz, North Western Zone commander Chief Superintendent Tammy Shepley, and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson in front of the new SES headquarters in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib, NSW SES Acting Commissioner Debbie Platz, North Western Zone commander Chief Superintendent Tammy Shepley, and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson in front of the new SES headquarters in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

State Emergency Service (SES) team members should be able to move into Tamworth's new state-of-the-art disaster control headquarters by the end of the month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.