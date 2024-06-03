SES prepares to make big move to new fit-for-purpose HQ

State Emergency Service (SES) team members should be able to move into Tamworth's new state-of-the-art disaster control headquarters by the end of the month.
The bottom floor of the old Workies Club on Bridge Street is being transformed into a fit-for-purpose HQ, with builders just about ready to add the finishing touches.
North Western Zone commander, Chief Superintendent Tammy Shepley, said it's hoped staff can move in soon.
"After personnel are moved in, we are hopeful to be running full scale operations soon after," she said.
"The primary focus is to make it a hybrid workspace; we have our normal business operating areas, but it does have the opportunity to overflow into the ICC (Incident Control Centre).
"So if there are some significant incidents we need to operate and control, we have the ability to expand outward."
The new control centre has been funded by the NSW Government, which committed $11.7 million to establish the new headquarters in Tamworth, and another in Goonellabah as part of the North Eastern Zone.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said the 2022 floods raised the need for additional resources and "future proofing".
"The first commitment was to re-establish some new zones, as they were part of the states that did not have support. We are fixing a wrong there," Mr Dib said.
"We are also upgrading and updating where we can to make sure all control centres are fit-for-purpose."
The facility will streamline disaster response in the newly established North Western Zone, which includes Tamworth, Armidale, Gunnedah, Glen Innes, Moree, and Inverell.
In the past 12 months, units across the zone have responded to more than 1016 flood and storm incidents, and conducted three flood rescues just this last weekend, when crews responded to calls for three separate vehicles stuck in floodwaters in Tamworth, Gunnedah, and Narrabri.
Twenty-six people will work fulltime from the new HQ, but it will provide dedicated operational space for 60 emergency service personnel.
The new headquarters includes open-plan office space, emergency response operations, and recovery management
Chief Superintendent Shepley said the new training rooms will also enable the region's volunteers to be trained in Tamworth.
"Volunteers can come to us instead of travelling to other areas in the state, taking them away," she said.
Tamworth-based company Formline Group completed the fit-out.
Chief Superintendent Shepley said NSW SES strives to always "focus on being part of the community".
"Being able to liaise with and engage with local contractors, agencies, and providers is a testament to who we are as a service," she said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the transformation of the old Workies Club is quite extraordinary.
"Local architects, designers, tradies, workers, and suppliers have done an amazing job to transform this building into one of the finest hubs to service Tamworth," he said.
