Tamworth youth council secures funding to implement 'ambitious' strategy

Our local government is stepping up its support for the Tamworth Regional Youth Council, becoming one of the only councils in NSW to provide an annual budget for youth councillors to use at their discretion.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) recently approved a request from the youth council to roll over unused funding from developing the Tamworth Regional Youth Strategy and provide $10,000 per year for the group to implement the strategy from now until 2028.
"It's really great to be valued by the council in that way, to be trusted with an allocation of money feels really good for us, it's amazing," Tamworth youth mayor Rory Davis said.
The youth council's new budget is not grant-based, making TRC one of the only councils in NSW to provide regular funding to a youth council with relatively few strings attached.
The main stipulation is the use of the funds must align with the youth strategy TRC adopted at the end of last year.
"To be able to allocate them a concurrent budget is a really positive step forward," Cr Marc Sutherland said.
"We want to make sure they understand they have a budget and the process on how it can be used, and then step out of the way and let them lead the conversation."
The youth council successfully applied to roll over funds from creating the new youth strategy and annual funding of $10,000 per year to implement the strategy's action plans.
"[The youth strategy] is so broad and covers so many aspects, so anything that's important to any of the youth councillors there's a place for implementing it in the strategy," Rory said.
"The money will play into our plans for the year. We've got events we're working on for the winter school holidays, which is a great place to start."
The ongoing $10,000 budget will come out of the Youth Reserve, the pool of money council uses to fund events, school holiday activities, and running the Youthie.
One of the youth council's major goals is to create a digital one-stop shop for local information on all things life after school, so young people don't miss out on traineeships or career opportunities.
TRC councillors Marc Sutherland and Brooke Southwell supervise the youth council's meetings.
Both councillors told the Leader they're proud to see the new youth council build on the momentum of previous youth councils who paved the way for the group to take on more responsibility.
"Having a little bit of funding there can help them with a lot of their main strategic projects. They put on quite a few activities and they've got a lot of actions they want to get done," Cr Southwell said.
Rory says one of her goals as youth mayor is to deliver more active transport connections and outreach programs to outlying areas such as Barraba, Nundle, and her hometown of Manilla.
"We just don't have much connection with Tamworth and the CBD. If you've got your license that's one thing, but that leaves a lot of people under the age of 17 without access," she said.
"I'd just like to spread a bit more awareness that we exist, and hopefully give us a bit more influence in the future, in future council and youth council decisions regarding our smaller towns."
Last week the youth council passed a motion to write to Tamworth's state and federal members Kevin Anderson and Barnaby Joyce to get funding for more pedestrian and cycle paths across the region.
The youth council also agreed to virtually meet with Narrabri Youth Council during a future meeting to broaden each council's perspectives on how to meet the needs of regional communities.
Both Cr Southwell and Cr Sutherland have young children of their own and told the Leader they're blown away by the legacy Tamworth's subsequent youth councils are building for future generations.
"They're talking about innovative ideas on using technology to improve communication and connection for young people across the region ... it's really great to see the future will be in good hands," Cr Southwell said.
"The youth council demonstrates what the future looks like," Cr Sutherland said.
