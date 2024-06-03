Good morning and welcome to your Tuesday news

Tamworth had a very special visitor on Monday. The Consul General of India met with local business people to talk about what opportunities might exist for trade. Jonathan Hawes sat in on session and has details for that story.
In good news, Tess Kelly has the lowdown on planned upgrades to Callaghans Lane level crossing in Quirindi. You will remember that's where a 77-year-old local man tragically lost his life when the car he was driving was struck by a passenger train on August 16, 2023.
Meanwhile, Lydia Roberts is following the story about plans to downgrade pathology services at Narrabri Hospital and what that would mean for patients. There is a public meeting tonight.
In local sport, did you catch all the stats from Central North. Samantha Newsam has been doing up the numbers.
And finally, a heads up for a story that's happening this morning. We'll bring you all the details of the draft integrated transport plan for Tamworth which is being released today. So, stay tuned for that.
Have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
