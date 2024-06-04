The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dynamic duo set to take their game to the next level after NSW CCC call-up

SN
By Samantha Newsam
June 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Dietrich and Tarnee Ingram are preparing to showcase their league talents on the national stage. Picture by Peter Hardin
Emily Dietrich and Tarnee Ingram are preparing to showcase their league talents on the national stage. Picture by Peter Hardin

The July school holidays can't come quick enough for McCarthy Catholic College's Tarnee Ingram and Emily Dietrich.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.