Dinosaurs to Stars Wars: LEGO lovers left amazed

The rain kept most of us indoors over the weekend, but that was a good thing for fans of LEGO on Saturday.
West Tamworth League Club played host to a special event on Saturday, June 1, where LEGO fans could get up close with some pretty fabulous creations.
There was over 40 tables of custom-built LEGO models on display, with something for everyone with themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture & Friends to a huge City layout.
LEGO fans could also come up with their own special creations with a number of play tables set up for the day.
One lucky young lady also walked away with her own 'Wakanda Forever' LEGO set and more, after winning the Tamworth Brick Show 2024 monster raffle prize.
Playwell Events is a touring exhibition showcasing custom brick-built LEGO models.
