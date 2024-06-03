Central North Round 9: Get the latest stats, results, tables

We're at the half-way point of the 2024 Central North season. Here's how Round 9 unfolded and the latest on how things stand heading into the second round.
That kicks-off on June 15.
But rugby fans never fear there will still be plenty of action to catch this weekend with Tamworth hosting the NSW Country Championships.
Inverell Highlanders 26 (I. Vunikoka (2), S. Koroi, S. Bainimarama tries; H. King (3) cons) d Scone Brumbies 17 (J. Thomas, Z. Miller tries; Z. Miller (2) cons; Z. Miller pen).
Quirindi Lions 24 (H. Dunbar, B. Swain (2) tries; T. Clare (3) cons; T. Clare pen) drew with Gunnedah Red Devils 24 (R. Spradbrow, T. Mcdermott (2) tries; L. Mortimer (3) cons; L. Mortimer pen).
Quirindi Lions 33 (B. Nankivell (2), N. Hooley (3) tries; N. Hooley (4) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 5 (G. Addis try).
Scone Brumbies 7 (B. Smith try; J. Ranse con) d Inverell Highlanders 5 (J. Vakalilia try).
Pirates 14 (J. Cakacaka, J. Trappel tries; J. Trappel (2) cons) d Narrabri Blue Boars 7 (J. Maunder try; M. Bradshaw con).
Gunnedah Red Devils 19 (M. Rogers, P. Rankmore, S. Stewart tries; P. Lawrence (2) cons) d Scone Brumbies 5.
Narrabri Blue Boars 27 (C. Morley (3), G. Cruckshank, A. Cobb-Johnson tries; B. Cruickshank con) d Pirates 5 (E. Prout try).
