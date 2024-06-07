Residents call for documents to be made public | Letters to the editor

It's amazing, but Barnaby Joyce continues to out-Barnaby Joyce himself. As Chris Bowen explained in Question Time on Tuesday - the former Deputy Prime Minister recently took issue with the CSIRO's findings that nuclear remains the most expensive source of energy. Here was Barnaby's issue (this is actually a quote): 'The CSIRO is of course an Australian organisation it's like getting Mongolia to write a report on tropical rainforests they don't have them we don't have nuclear power in Australia so we do have a nuclear reactor in fact we've got one smack bang in the middle of Sydney one in Sydney seems to worry about it much but the CSIRO if it is.' As Chris Bowen told Question Time: "That clears that up!"