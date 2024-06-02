Check out who's in for the Kookaburras' Richardson Shield mission

At first glance at the Central North men's squad for next weekend's NSW Country Championships, one of the first things that jumps out is the calibre, and depth, of the back row.
Quirindi's Hamish Dunbar played Country last year while Pirates captain Nick McCrohon and Moree counterpart Duncan Woods have been two of the form players of the competition so far this season.
Throw in Josh Schwager, who made the training squad for the Cockatoos in 2023, Moree breakaway Lachlan Elworthy and Scone powerhouse Dominic Moran, and it's an area where co-coach Daniel Kahl believes the Kookaburras can "do a fair bit of damage".
In general the forward pack shapes as again being a real strength with a lot of returning faces from the past couple of campaigns, where the set piece, particularly, has been a real weapon for them.
"They've been through multiple country champs a lot of these boys so they know exactly what it's about and how to get it done," Kahl said.
"So I'd expect them to lay a really solid foundation and then we've got some new faces in the backline that can hopefully be the beneficiary of that."
Among the newcomers are Gunnedah's English five-eighth Leo Mortimer, Pirates outside centre Blair Maloney and Scone duo Darcy Moore and Zac Miller.
Kahl, who is one of a couple of players they are without this year after hanging up the boots, also noted the return of Tim McDermott.
At the time of last year's championships the Gunnedah second-rower was only just starting to get back into footy following his horrific injury in the 2022 grand final, and is a big inclusion.
"He'll be a really good in in terms in his footy IQ and how he goes about the game," Kahl said.
He is also one the best "lineout operators" going around, as he showed at the championships two years ago.
Co-captain with Andrew Collins the last three years, and along with Collins one of the driving forces in reviving the rep program and getting the Kookaburras back into the Caldwell Cup last year, Kahl said of taking on a coaching role he was "keen to still stay involved".
He joins returning coach, Ed Nankivell, and Scott Hatch.
Hatch has moved to Scone for a teaching position at Scone Grammar and brings a wealth of experience from being involved with Central West, Illawarra, NSW Country and NSW Juniors programs.
Collins will also too still be part of the campaign as manager.
The Kookaburras will be hoping to earn promotion back into the Caldwell Cup after dropping back to the Richardson Shield for the 2024 tournament, which will take place in Tamworth on June 8 and 9.
They tackle Western Plains first up on Saturday, followed by New England.
If successful in both they will then play off for the silverware on Sunday.
Front row - Michael Purtle (Pirates), Joiji Cakacaka (Pirates), Henry Leslie (Pirates), Tom McGowan (Gunnedah), Sam Avard (Quirindi), Will Ciesolka (Narrabri)
Second/back row - Mitch Mack (Pirates), Tim McDermott (Gunnedah), Dom Moran (Scone), Duncan Woods (Moree), Hamish Dunbar (Quirindi), Nick McCrohon (Pirates), Josh Schwager (Narrabri), Lachlan Elworthy (Moree)
Halves - Jackson Sharpe (Pirates), Leo Mortimer (Gunnedah), Brad Male (Pirates)
Backs - Darcy Moore (Scone), Zac Miller (Scone), Blair Maloney (Pirates), Bailey Swain (Quirindi), Sam Collett (Pirates), Nick Hooley (Quirindi), Jack Edwards (Pirates), Jack Ranse (Scone).
