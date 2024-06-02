Angus 'expands bubble' while marching towards his destiny: 'that's the dream'

Like the Macintyre River, which snakes past his hometown of Goondiwindi, Angus Archer has always been headed towards a certain end point.
And leading the way for him, having followed a similar route, are his elder brothers, twins Jimmy and Will.
The framework supporting the 21-year-old's journey to that end point - working on his family's cattle and sheep farm at Goondiwindi - is strong.
So, as the last rays of a temperate winter afternoon lit up his handsome face at Tamworth Rugby Park, the Robb College captain spoke with a confidence indicative of someone untroubled by uncertainly.
"I love working with livestock," he said. "And that's the dream, really."
Archer had just led Robb to a 89-0 demolition of Tamworth, as he attempts to achieve something his brothers had failed to do during their tenures as Robb first-graders: win a premiership.
"Hopefully this year," Archer told the Leader, adding that his father, Tom, "loves" following Robb. "He's probably a bit more excited about the footy than I am even."
Jimmy and Will exited the competition and the University of New England in 2022. Will also captained the side. And like his twin brother, he graduated with an agribusiness degree.
Their kid brother is doing the same degree. Upon graduation next year, Archer plans to utilise his degree to get a bit of experience, like his brothers are doing, before all three siblings end up working together on the family farm.
Waiting for them are their parents. Tom and Antoinette only have the three boys.
Archer's preparation for what is his destiny included working on Escott Station, a massive outback cattle property near Burketown in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
"Loved it," he said of the experience. "Great part of the world, made a lot of great mates and took a lot of life lessons away from it."
While this impressive young man's life has been meticulously mapped out, he likes to think he "goes with the flow".
That had included heading to Robb games to watch his brothers play. "And they let me in on all the culture and stuff around the college; it's a mateship that lasts for ever."
It's an "amazing" culture, Archer said. "And being from Queensland and coming down here, you meet people from everywhere, all walks of life, which expands the bubble a bit."
