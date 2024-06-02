'One of Gunnedah's greatest-ever' prepares for adventure of a lifetime

In the space of just a couple of months, the trajectory of Alexis Whitton's life has changed dramatically.
In March, Alexis and her parents, Louise and Mat, decided to sit down and apply for a scholarship to Pymble Ladies' College in Sydney.
They knew it was a long shot, Louise said, but thought it couldn't hurt to toss Alexis' name into the ring.
"We just said 'Let's just have a go', and couldn't believe when we got an interview," she said.
The interview, in April, went relatively well, though Alexis was visibly nervous. So when they got a call the next day from the school's Director of Sports with the offer of a scholarship, there were "lots of emotions".
The school is now part of the Olympic pathway, and the scholarship ensures Alexis will be able to train under some of the best coaches in the country for the duration of her high school years.
"We were very excited for her, very happy for her," Louise said.
"But also, boarding school wasn't part of our plans as parents. But we can't miss this opportunity."
Whitton followed that news with a silver place finish in the 50 metre freestyle at the NSW All Schools Championships on Friday past.
She lost narrowly to the reigning Australian champion, but guaranteed herself a spot at her second nationals campaign in July.
It will be the last time she competes at a that level with Swimming Gunnedah Inc (during her first campaign last year, Alexis came away with two silver medals), and head coach John Hickey sang her praises.
"She's been one of Gunnedah's greatest-ever swimmers already, and she's just turned 13," Hickey said.
"She's become the second-fastest swimmer in Gunnedah's history over 50 metres as a 12-year-old, so that's remarkable considering some of the athletes we've had come through."
When she does move to Sydney early next year, Louise believes Alexis will likely thrive.
It will likely be harder, she said, for the family back in Gunnedah.
"I think she'll strive and we'll struggle, to be honest," Louise said.
"She's the middle of our three kids. All of our kids are lovely, but she's very helpful at home ... she just does the jobs, does the chores in between 20 hours of swimming a week and school.
"She just gets stuff done, it's quite incredible."
That ability to motivate herself and remain disciplined is one of the key reasons Alexis was awarded the scholarship.
And with an Olympic dream in mind, those attributes will serve her well.
"The qualities of organisation, hard work, and the real grit she's got to go harder when the pressure is higher ... it's just incredible," Louise said.
