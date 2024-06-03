'I caught the bug': How Kobe Hunt found his greatest passion

Kobe Hunt's grew up about as deeply embedded in the Tamworth sporting landscape as it is possible to be.
The 19-year-old grew up playing Oztag, touch football, basketball, and rugby league among others, as did the rest of his family.
But it wasn't until he walked into the One2Boxing gym roughly a year ago that he was "fully committed" to something. And now, with four fights under his belt and a fifth on the horizon, Hunt intends to pursue a boxing career as far as he can.
"My dream was always to become a police officer," he said.
"But since I've gotten into boxing and started taking it seriously, I think I'm going to stick to it and hope that I can make something of it."
While he is focused on training and improving his skills, the Tamworth born-and-raised lad works as a barista and cook at The Deck, the cafe in the skate park.
Ever an active person, he had always wanted to give boxing a go. And once he did, it quickly turned into a burning passion.
"I gave it a few trial days and then it sort of stuck with me. I caught the bug," Hunt said.
It was a big transition to go from a lifetime of experience in team sports to boxing, where the pressure is solely on the individual.
But that, Hunt said, is something he relishes.
There is nowhere to hide, and there are no excuses. His success rests purely on his shoulders.
"You get that personal feeling achievement," Hunt said.
"With team sports, it's a team effort. And training here is a team effort, but as soon as that bell goes you've only got yourself in there.
"It's a different feeling to basketball or footy, you can't rely on anyone else."
Next month, on July 6, Hunt will tick off another bucket list item when he steps into the ring in front of a home crowd for the first time.
On the upcoming Clash of the Titans fight night card at TRECC, Hunt will fight early in the night in an exhibition bout. And his stomach is already fluttering at the thought of walking out in front of throngs of his family, friends, and fellow Tamworthians.
"It's nerve-wracking. I think it's probably going to be the most nervous I've ever been, but I know that as soon as the bell goes, it's going to be like every other fight night," he said.
"I've got a pretty big family, and they're all pretty keen to watch me fight but since I've never fought here, they haven't been able to watch. I've got people from work coming, and I've got mates from all over coming to watch."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.