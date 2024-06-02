Blue Boars and Pirates deliver thriller to wrap up the first round

The wet and muddy conditions from over two inches of rain meant Saturday's Central North clash between Pirates and Narrabri was never going to be much of an attacking spectacle.
But the two sides still delivered a captivating contest.
It was unrelenting, physical, tight, and went right down to the wire, with Pirates almost conjuring a miracle try after the bell to snatch the win.
Down 18-16, winger Luke Johnstone had the crowd at Ken Chillingworth Oval on their feet as he streaked away down the left touchline towards his second try in the space of a couple of minutes.
The determined Blue Boars' defence though managed to get across to him and bring him down just metres out.
Johnstone was still able to get an offload away, but the ball spilled out leaving the visitors to hold on for the win.
Not immune from pulling off their own last gasp win - they beat Gunnedah in Round 3 with a try on the full-time hooter - Narrabri captain Will McDonnell admits he did for a moment think it had slipped away from them.
"We were lucky they pushed the pass," he acknowledged.
"Had they of set a phase, they might have us got there."
"But I think our defensive pressure probably made them drop the ball."
The Blue Boars' second win by three points or less in as many games, McDonnell said it was one of the toughest games they've had this season.
Neither side was really able to stamp any authority.
At least part of that, McDonnell credits, was the defence from both sides.
"I think both sides defended really well," he said.
They were at least twice in the first half held up over the line and Pirates the same. On another occasion Pirates forced a penalty metres out.
The result was a 6-all half-time score with Ryan Witherdin kicking a penalty after the bell to draw Pirates level.
The home side were the first to finally break the wall, fullback Sam Collett slicing through after a good period of pressure to put them ahead 11-6 eight minutes in.
The next 20 minutes was back-and-forth, neither side giving an inch.
On the back of successive penalties in the red zone, Josh Schwager grabbed the ascendancy back for the Blue Boars when he burrowed over from close range, Todd Nichols adding the extras to put them ahead 13-11 heading into the final 10 minutes.
Fullback Morgan Jones extended their lead a few minutes later, chiming onto a looping cut out pass from half-back Charlie Radford.
Making it 18-11, you felt there was still more to come.
And so there was, Johnstone scoring in the corner, after some sharp ball movement, to give Witherdin the chance to tie up the game again with a minute-and-a-half to play.
It was always going to be a tough kick, especially at the end of a torrid 80 minutes, and didn't quite have the legs.
While understandably disappointed with the result, Pirates co-coach Jack Walsh was proud of the heart they showed and their attitude.
It was something they had spoken about in the lead up.
"To not sort of go down without a fight was really good," he said.
If only they hadn't made so many "unforced errors".
That was, Walsh thought, the "biggest issue" that hurt them. He felt they were the better side, but just allowed the Blue Boars "to march down the field" through their unforced errors.
The win firmed Narrabri's hold on second spot while Pirates dropped down to fourth heading into the second round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.