Faces at the footy: 80+ photos as Pirates and Narrabri close out the first round

The weather mightn't have made for a spectators paradise, but the hardy fans that braved a wet and cold start to winter at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday were treated to a classic tussle between Pirates and Narrabri.
One of the fiercest rivalries in the Central North competition, a still reasonable crowd huddled under the shelter of the clubhouse and covered grandstands, and witnessed an epic finish, with the Blue Boars just holding on for the win after Pirates coughed up an opportunity to snatch it after the bell.
The 18-16 result saw the Blue Boars keep hold of the Kookaburra Cup and also firm their grip on second spot heading into the second round.
In general it was a close round of fixtures to wrap up the first half of the season, with Quirindi and Gunnedah playing out a 24-all draw down at Quirindi while Inverell beat Scone 26-17 in Inverell to leapfrog Pirates into third.
Meanwhile in the other games at Pirates, the home side snagged a much-needed win in reserve grade, 14-7, while the Blue Boars got up 27-5 in the rain in the women's 10s.
The competition now breaks for a week.
But there will still be plenty of rugby action with Tamworth hosting the NSW Country Championships.
