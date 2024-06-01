The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Faces at the footy: 80+ photos as Pirates and Narrabri close out the first round

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 1 2024 - 8:57pm, first published 8:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner and Samantha Newsam

The weather mightn't have made for a spectators paradise, but the hardy fans that braved a wet and cold start to winter at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday were treated to a classic tussle between Pirates and Narrabri.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.