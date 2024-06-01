'Diamonds are made under pressure': Powered by newfound love, Towns returns

Everything in Malachi Towns' life has begun to coalesce.
After hitting a low point several years ago in which he struggled with his mental health and substance abuse, the 25-year-old battled his way through thanks in part thanks to his faith, love of boxing, and knack for performing.
In the last 12 months, Towns won a national title, begun an acting career, and gotten engaged to local music star, Loren Ryan.
And though he said he would step away from boxing indefinitely after his crowd-favourite win in Tamworth last July, the desire to compete never abated.
"It was just that itch," Towns said.
"I knew the Tamworth fight night was coming up, and I'm still the captain. I haven't had anything to audition for, and I feel like life is a river. You've got to keep it flowing or you just become stagnant.
"You've got to have goals, you've got to be chasing or pursuing something."
So now, Towns is in the midst of a camp with One2Boxing, in preparation to fight on the upcoming Clash of the Titans fight card at TRECC on July 6.
Though he never stopped training while pursuing his other passions over the last year, Towns has had to reacclimate to the intensity of a fight camp.
"Everything's sore, but I know what it takes to win," he said.
"I've got to outwork my opponent. He could be sleeping, he could be working - I don't care. I'm doing everything I can to beat my biggest opponent, and that's myself.
"The mornings you don't want to get out of bed, when your body's sore, or you don't want to do an extra round, but you do it anyway."
One2Boxing head coach, Jamie Carroll, expects Towns to be warmly welcomed back into the ring by the local crowd, particularly after his showstopping performance to win a national title against Jacob Kennedy last year.
"Malachi Towns stole the show last year with an incredible Australian title win," Carroll said.
"The crowd was captivated by him, and he's making a comeback after 12 months out of the ring."
Out of all the faces in what is expected to be a crowd of over 1,000, only two will matter to Towns: Ryan and her daughter, Charlie.
Finding love has inspired the young man to work harder, but he admitted it brings "a lot more pressure".
"Diamonds are made under pressure at the end of the day," he added.
That being said, it certainly sounds like Towns has a new number one fan.
"[Charlie] loves it, she comes out and shadow-boxes me when I come home. I'm showing her a bit of technique," he said.
A boxer in the making, perhaps?
"She's so talented, she could be anything she wants to be," Towns said.
