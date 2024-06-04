Man given 'one more chance' on bail after biting officer's finger

A magistrate has given a man "one more chance" on bail after he admitted to biting a police officer in Tamworth.
Dewayne Nicholls appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he bit a police officer on the finger.
The 25-year-old admitted to assaulting the police officer, and two charges of hinder or resist arrest, after an altercation at about 2:45am on May 16, 2024, in South Tamworth.
Officers were conducting patrols of the area when they stopped a silver Nissan Murano on Vera Street, South Tamworth.
Nicholls, who was in the back passenger seat, identified himself as Tyrone Byrnes from Brisbane when police asked for his name.
Officers couldn't find anyone of that description in their system, and recognised Nicholls from previous interactions at the police station.
Further checks revealed the 25-year-old was wanted for allegedly breaching his bail for unrelated matters.
He was placed under arrest and started to slowly exit the vehicle before bolting and pushing past police.
The two officers and Nicholls started to wrestle on the ground before the 25-year-old managed to free himself.
Officers gave chase and caught up to the 25-year-old when another wrestle started.
During the physical altercation, Nicholls bit one of the officers on the finger while grabbing at his groin area.
The 25-year-old was placed in a headlock, arrested, and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
According to a statement of agreed facts, the officer was left with clear bite marks on his finger, and several minor grazes.
The other officer also suffered minor cuts.
In court, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges and made an application to be released from custody.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom opposed the application for bail and said the incident had caused "significant stress" to the officer who was bitten.
"That's a serious assault on police, it's a bite, which can lead to all sorts of complications," Sergeant Thom said.
"Blood tests had to be undertaken as a result of that bite."
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court the circumstances surrounding the breach of bail wasn't due to further offending but an unstable address and failing to report to police.
She noted strong bail conditions had been offered which included abstaining from alcohol and drugs and accepting a referral for treatment.
"If I don't give him bail, he doesn't have a chance to work on his issues in the community," Ms Soars told the court.
"I propose to give him one more chance on bail to show the court he can move forward."
Ms Soars warned Nicholls he must strictly comply with his bail and "be very cautious with interactions with police".
The 25-year-old will return to court for sentencing in July.
