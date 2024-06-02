Sparks fly as council votes to make developers pay more to install EV chargers

Future developers will have to cough up extra cash to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Tamworth's CBD carparks.
Councillors voted at the latest council meeting to impose an upfront fee of $20,000 for developers to install any new or additional EV charging stations, going against a staff recommendation to lower that fee to $2000.
The new Electric Vehicle Strategy 2024-2027 and Draft Electric Vehicle Charging on Public Land Policy were designed to encourage private companies to install EV charging points at key locations.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said TRC should not be tied to helping build EV charging stations.
"When we left the horse and cart and went to motor vehicles, councils did not build any service stations," he said.
"We weren't involved in any way, shape, or form in that. If those providers want to put them in place, they have to pay for where they want to put them."
The two companies that consulted on the proposed strategy were NRMA and Evie.
Currently, there are only two EV chargers situated on public land, which are located at the Hands of Fame Park and facilitated by NRMA.
The report states that developers will have to agree to the policy before installing any EV chargers.
This includes limiting the number of EV charging points in public car parks in the CBD to 12. Developers pay an annual fee of $2000 for the removal of any car spaces in the Tamworth CBD and $500 for the loss of spaces outside the CBD.
And any electrical installation, upgrades, or removal of the charging stations will be at the expense of the developer and not TRC.
NRMA stated they would be willing to cover the costs of the existing EV charging point but would "not progress with proposed upgrades of the site."
Meanwhile, EVIE stated to council they would be unable to continue with their proposed project.
They said the proposed policy would be "uneconomic" and "hinder the development of charging infrastructure in the Tamworth area."
At the meeting, Cr Bede Burke said he supported the higher upfront costs as he saw the growth in popularity of electric vehicles and they "do not need extra help".
"It is more of a problematic issue for electric vehicles in the country because of the distance they have to travel," he said.
"But let the commercial world solve the problem, rather than us solving the problem for them."
Cr Phil Betts said the community does not want to see EV charging stations taking up parking spaces in the main street.
"It is just not what our community wants," he said.
"And if tourists come into town, they will not park on the main street; they will park outside. There are many other options."
