The 'stress' of navigating court when you have complex needs

A "staggering" number of offenders behind bars are people with impairments or cognitive disabilities.
They're people with complex needs, varying emotional thresholds, and in need of support.
The Justice Advocacy Service (JAS) operates in courts across the state to help people with cognitive impairments and intellectual disability navigate the justice system.
Tamworth advocate Wayne Thomas told the Leader the service helps "bridge the gap" between the individual and the court.
"There's a lot of services out there that just see bad behaviour as criminal conduct," Mr Thomas said.
"That's if they've not been exposed to disability and understand the impact cognitive impairment has on people's emotions, on their frustration thresholds, and on the way they interact with the world," Mr Thomas said.
The free service helps young people and adults in contact with the NSW criminal justice system as defendants, victims, witnesses or suspects.
Advocates and volunteers will help support the person from the point of arrest to the point of sentencing.
Grant Douglas never had any exposure to the criminal justice system before he started volunteering with the service.
Mr Douglas told the Leader the support he offers can range from just being a friend in the court room, simplifying legal jargon, and helping with reading and filling out documents.
"A couple of times they've had nobody turn up except me," he said.
"It really did make a big difference to them on the day."
Being in touch with JAS also helps to link people with external disability services and support services.
Armidale advocate Summer Weston said although everyone wants the best for the client, it can be difficult to find suitable services, particularly in rural locations.
"I think there's a deeper problem with a lack of services in regional areas," Ms Weston said.
"We're a definite blackspot for services."
Despite the difficulty, linking people with the services can be a key criteria to divert an offender away from a traditional sentence.
Under the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act a defendant can be released into the care of another person, and have their charges dismissed, on the condition they comply with a treatment or support plan.
"It's not a get out of jail free card," Mr Thomas said.
"It's an acknowledgement by the criminal justice system that someone is more appropriately cared for than punished."
For those who are dealt with at law, JAS is there to ensure their client understands their obligation to the court.
"We want to see less recidivism, which means people need to understand what is expected of them," Mr Thomas said.
"Even for people without a cognitive impairment it can be very stressful and very hard to understand."
The JAS operates through staff and volunteers in both Tamworth and Armidale.
