Learn to make the most of your twilight years at expo

Tamworth residents were loving their later life at a special expo on Friday.
The two-day 'Loving Your Later Life Expo' at Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) features a host of exhibitors, aimed at providing older residents and carers with the opportunity to explore and experience a range of lifestyle exhibitors from areas such as travel, food, financial planning, and home improvements to fashion and fitness, among others.
Original MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin was back again this year, sharing some easy-to-prepare and healthy recipes with the audience on Friday.
While on the fitness side of things, on Saturday from midday Steve 'Commando' Willis will present on physical fitness, mental resilience, and wellness, especially focusing on enhancing life in later years.
There is a full program of presentations at the event's website, including information on downsizing in retirement and an interactive dance session from 11:30am on Saturday.
You can also learn how to make your own soft-serve ice cream.
Doors are open at the TRECC from 9am until 3pm again on Saturday. General entry is free.
