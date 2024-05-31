The Northern Daily Leader
Woman turning 102 says the only birthday present she wants is a snag

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 1 2024 - 5:45am
Betty Haack is celebrating her 102nd birthday in style, getting her close family to join her on a quest for the perfect snag. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Betty Haack is celebrating her 102nd birthday in style, getting her close family to join her on a quest for the perfect snag. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Longtime Manilla resident Betty Haack is turning 102 on Saturday and says her favourite inventions from the last century are the 3801 green steam locomotive, the microwave oven, and cell phones.

