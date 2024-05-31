Woman turning 102 says the only birthday present she wants is a snag

Longtime Manilla resident Betty Haack is turning 102 on Saturday and says her favourite inventions from the last century are the 3801 green steam locomotive, the microwave oven, and cell phones.
"Though that last one can be a right pain at times," she said.
So is she excited to celebrate her birthday?
"Not really, it's just another day. But I am looking forward to the sausage sizzle," Ms Haack said.
Yes, you read that right. Ms Haack is turning 102 and all she wants for her birthday is a good old-fashioned Bunnings sausage sizzle.
"It's been more than 12 years since my last one, and they were always very nice," she said to the Leader.
To fulfil her wurst-related request, Ms Haack's daughter Vicky Deane has organised an intimate family outing.
The two of them will be joined on the excursion by Ms Haack's daughter-in-law, her granddaughter, and her great-granddaughter.
Ms Haack says there will be many sweet and personal memories cooked into that Bunnings snag.
Her eldest son Robert used to come up from Wellington in the Central West every few months to help her do some gardening. Every time he visited, the two would go out for a sausage sizzle.
Sadly Robert passed away 12 years ago, and Ms Haack hasn't had a sizzle since.
It's hard to say where exactly Ms Haack is from. "Depends on the year you start counting from," she says.
Her family moved around Sydney quite a bit, to the point where she changed schools seven times in seven years.
Eventually they settled down out west, and she shared with us one of her favourite memories from her time growing up "in a house with window holes, but no windows" out in Orange.
"We had a great big stone fireplace. Two front rooms had floorboards and the two back rooms had dirt. There was one fuel stove and a table," Ms Haack said.
She said her clearest memories are the smell of the gum trees and the sound of birds singing.
"While I was there, I was watching the clouds and there was a long one that shaped itself into a row of books of all different colours," Ms Haack said.
"I can still see them. Looking at them made me decide if I ever got married it would have to be someone from the country."
And marry from the country she did, meeting her would-be husband a few years later as he was returning home from World War Two.
"He was a farm manager, and the farmer he used to work for had died and the wife offered to sell him the place at Wee Waa," Ms Haack said.
"To me that place was magical. I'd never seen anything like it."
For years she lived in Wee Waa raising cows, making butter, growing vegetables, and rearing horses.
"I loved our horses. I never rode one, but my husband was an incredible rider," Ms Haack said.
Once her three kids were grown and out of the house she moved to Manilla, and these days Ms Haack is one spry centenarian.
Aside from some hearing problems she's got no notable health issues and no trouble getting around or making meals, and her mind is still as sharp as a tack.
While she's excited for the sizzle, she tells us her favourite birthday memory is from when she turned 90.
"Vicky arranged a party for me at one of the wineries, and it was incredible because family came from all over: the coast, Victoria, they all came here," Ms Haack said.
Vicky Deane and her husband moved to Manilla from Sydney about six years ago to help look after her mum, who has lived here for nearly 45 years.
Ms Haack says she's happy to have such loving family members to help look after her.
"I don't drive anymore, too old for that. Vicky takes me wherever I need to go, doctors appointments and things like that, thankfully I don't need too many of those," she said with a smile.
