Authorities investigate safety upgrades to dangerous level crossing

An investigation into safety upgrades at a dangerous level crossing is on track after a man tragically lost his life on the railway line.
Transport for NSW has confirmed it is looking into "opportunities" to improve safety at the Callaghans Lane level crossing in Quirindi.
Detailed information about the upgrades has not been released, but the Leader understands it could include trialling technology which is currently being used at country crossings in Queensland.
It would be the first time the technology is used in New South Wales.
"I was saddened to hear of the death of a local resident at the Callaghans Lane level crossing near Quirindi in August last year," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
"The impact of deaths at level crossings are devastating for everyone in our regional communities."
The level crossing has been a safety concern for residents on Callaghans Lane for many years before the tragic accident last year.
In May 2022, a petition was sent to Liverpool Plains Shire Council demanding representatives to take action to upgrade the crossing, and improve the intersection at the Wallabadah Road end.
The petition was signed by almost everyone on the Lane, including the man who later lost his life.
One Callaghans Lane resident told the Leader the upgrades were a bitter sweet success in the safety campaign.
"Unfortunately it takes an accident for something to get moving," the resident said.
"But at least we're getting something sorted."
The resident said Callaghans Lane carries a high volume of traffic and is used by many drivers as a short cut between Willow Tree and Tamworth.
But no matter how many times you might have travelled on the Lane, pulling up at the level crossing to get over the tracks is a risk for everyone.
"There's vegetation growing on the cutting on the northern side, you've nearly got to sneak right onto the railway line to see a couple hundred metres on the track," the resident said.
"It's quite a dangerous crossing particularly for drivers unfamiliar with it."
Transport for NSW, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) and the Liverpool Plains Shire Council are currently working together to conduct further investigations at the site.
Ms Aitchison said the scope and timing of any improvements will be subject to further assessments
"Transport will update the community when more details are available." she said.
