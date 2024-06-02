See what's making news this Monday morning

Welcome to a new working week. Those weekends slip by way too quickly; am I right, or am I right!
Still we can't complain. The rain was a welcome sight, if you were lucky enough to record some in the gauge.
So down to business ..
The shortage of residential rehab facilities in regional areas was brought home to one court last week, when for the first time in seven years, a person on bail in Tamworth was offered a residential bed at Freeman House in Armidale. Tess Kelly has that story.
Jonathan Hawes takes a bit of a dive into Tamworth Regional Council's new Housing Strategy and what it means for our city and how it will grow into the future.
Still with council, and Rachel Clark did a bit of checking on TRC's new policy around costs associated with the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers across the city.
Don't forget, there's plenty of other reading just head to our website and take a look around.
And finally, as part of the ACM network, we're proud to be media partner for the Australian of the Year Awards. Who from our community will you nominate for the 2025 awards? Read more about how simple it is to nominate someone who inspires you.
Enjoy your Monday.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.