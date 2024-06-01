It's the simple things in life that bring the most joy

This week we had the pleasure of doing a story with Betty.
She told our Jonathan Hawes "It's been more than 12 years since my last one, and they were always very nice."
She can't tell you exactly where she is from because that "depends on the year you start counting from."
Now after 102 birthdays you would think it would be hard to come up with something original to do, but Betty nailed it when she told her family all she wanted to do was to go to Bunnings for a sausage sizzle.
I suppose it is something of a weekend institution after all. Remember the kerfuffle a few years back about whether the onion should go on before the sausage to prevent accidents in the aisle.
I know I always keep a little cash for emergencies, and by that I mean a Bunnings sausage - because you know it goes to a community cause.
So when Betty said all she wanted to do was snag a snag for her 102nd, you know she had the good of the community front of mind.
I don't know if I will make 102 - not many of us will - but Betty, still sharp as a tack according to Jono, has the right idea.
Keep it simple!
It is after all the simple things in life that bring us the most joy. And I firmly believe that.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
