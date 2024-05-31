Happy 102nd birthday Betty, may you enjoy your sausage sizzle

And hello weekend, great to have you back again.
Today is significant for another reason too.
Happy birthday Betty Haack from Manilla, who turns 102 today.
Do you know, all Betty wanted to do to celebrate was to get a Bunnings sausage. Sometimes it really is the simply things in life that give us the most pleasure, like celebrating your birthday with family and a sausage sizzle. Jonathan Hawes spent some time with Betty to hear her story.
Or course, it's also the first day of winter. Photographer Peter Hardin snapped our front page pic today, which features Peyton and Emmerson and a farewell to Autumn. Rug up too, because it's going to be a chilly weekend.
On a more serious note, reporter Heath Forsyth has been researching how AI and smarter security tech is helping home and business owners protect their properties as break-ins and car thefts increase across the region.
While in local business, it would seem the future of the Hog's Breath cafe in Tamworth is yet to be determined, with - as Jonathan Hawes found out - the franchise on the look out for a new 'boss hog'. Could that be you?
And finally, as part of the ACM network, we're proud to be media partner for the Australian of the Year Awards. Who from our community will you nominate for the 2025 awards? Read more about how simple it is to nominate someone who inspires you.
Whatever is on your agenda for the weekend, stay dry and make it a good one.
Happy reading.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
