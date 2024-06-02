Plea to do better, council argues for fairer deal in submission to inquiry

"The constraints on Council's ability to raise general fund income [rates] and limited recurrent government funding, combined with inflationary pressures on the costs of labour, plant and materials, are so significant that they are potentially leading to: a widening gap between the amount of funding needed and the amount of funding available for the maintenance and renewal of assets; and a lack of capacity to provide new facilities or increase current service levels without a consideration for offsets or funding options," the submission reads.

