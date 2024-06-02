The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Plea to do better, council argues for fairer deal in submission to inquiry

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
June 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth Regional Council says the impact of cost shifting on the financial sustainability of councils "cannot be underestimated".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.