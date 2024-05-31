'It was great, I loved it': Jackson reflects on his water polo past

Jackson Sharpe knew what it was to achieve the ultimate success long before he became a key cog in the Pirates machine.
Also a talented water polo player, in his teens the half-back was part of the Hunter Hurricanes system.
From the under 12s through to 18s he represented the Newcastle-based side at the national championships, experiencing his fair share of success along the way.
In his first year, his 12s side stormed to the national title.
He also won silver with the 16s side.
Almost a decade on, the now 26-year-old reflects fondly on those years.
Not so much the 5.30am starts for training, or the weekly train or car trips from Tamworth to Newcastle and back for training, and to play in the competition down there.
But he made some lifelong friends and had a lot of great experiences.
He played pretty much all around Australia, and even had the opportunity to travel over to New Zealand.
"It was great, I loved it," Sharpe said
"Obviously big up for my parents for giving me the opportunity."
"They always said if you're passionate about something it doesn't matter the cost, we'll try and get you there."
But, while he did love the sport, it wasn't something he really thought too seriously about pursuing.
The next step after juniors would have been the National League.
It would have meant probably moving down to Newcastle and "was a lot of money". Certainly at that time if you didn't have a sponsor you had to pay for your own flights etc.
He also didn't think he was up to that level.
So he took a bit of a step back, and just played locally.
He does still.
Although he didn't over the recent summer as he recovered from shoulder surgery, after dislocating his AC joint in a game just under 12 months ago now.
By his own admission a competitive person, he hated sitting on the sidelines.
Naturally he was determined to get his shoulder right and back on the field for their 2024 campaign.
"I just missed playing with the boys really," Sharpe said.
"The culture of the club, it's just so good to be there."
He also "wanted to prove a point" that he could "get back into the first grade team", with the Scone game he picked up the injury only his second start for the season.
Figuring predominantly at nine since he stepped up to the senior ranks in 2018, recent weeks have seen the carpenter playing a slightly different role.
The last two games, he's started at five-eighth.
Other than one Country Championships for Central North, boasting little experience at 10, Sharpe admits he was "a bit nervous" at the start.
But it's "been a good change".
He's enjoying getting "to do a bit of play-making" rather than "just passing the ball".
It's not something he's unfamiliar with, being a half-back all through his junior league days.
Sharpe will continue at 10 when Pirates host Narrabri on Saturday, June 1.
Gates open at 11am for what will be a full day of rugby action with three grades plus women's 10s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.