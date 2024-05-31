Buoyed by a new relationship and a natural exuberance, Georgia is flying high

Perched on the hill beneath the clubhouse at Tamworth Rugby Park, a young woman radiated joyfulness while dressed in a pretty floral dress.
For Georgia Steenson, a 25-year-old early childhood educator and Tamworth Magpie, there is much to be thankful for - despite, on this day, being sidelined with a sprained ankle.
Four years after moving to Tamworth when her then-partner was transferred there for work, Steenson has emerged from the dissolution of that relationship, and the challenge of living alone for the first time in her life, a stronger person.
The Ballina native is in the infancy of a new relationship, which she described as "quite serious", and is eyeing the completion of her diploma in early childhood education and care.
Next year, she hopes to start a teaching degree (possibly early education and primary).
This self-described "positive" and "excitable" bright light is a lover of living: "So just here for a great time."
Growing up with three sisters, Steenson said she had always loved life and "making everyone else happy".
I feel like there's still a lot of things I need to explore.
"I'm very excited," she said of what lay ahead for her. "I feel like there's still a lot of things I need to explore."
Steenson's partner is Liam Wallace, who plays third grade for Tamworth FC. They met on the Hinge dating app.
She credits the Magpies for helping her get through the difficulty of navigating life when she found herself living alone at the end of 2021.
"They got me through a lot of things, and I'm really thankful that they did," said the second-rower, who will be back in action when Tamworth travel to Glen Innes on Saturday, June 1.
She gave a special shoutout to Tamworth captain Ellie Hannaford: "She has been there for me a lot personally, and I'm very grateful for that."
