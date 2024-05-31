Meet Georgia Steenson: a lover of life

It's Leader senior sports reporter Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
And what a line up of compelling local and national reads we have for you.
There's the uplifting story of Magpies second-rower Georgia Steenson, who found herself living alone in Tamworth - her new home - following the dissolution of her relationship.
We also have an in-depth breakdown of the upcoming top-of-the-table clash between Moree and Werris Creek - as told by the sides' captains, Mick Watton and Cody Tickle.
In AFL land, we captured the engaging double act that is Swans teammates Sophia Berlyn and Genevieve Coote.
While in rugby league land, Bulldogs favourite Callum Hayne explains how he always intended to return home to Gunnedah after a stint living in South Australia.
Ahead of the opening Origin clash, a remorseful Jarome Luai explains how he wants to leave his spat with Queensland fullback Reece Walsh in the past.
Elsewhere at Origin central, Maroons prop Moeaki Fotuaika talks about how he went from playing alongside Blues prop Payne Haas at high school to preparing to confront him in rugby league's most intense cauldron.
