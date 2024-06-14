Obstetrician Blake Knapman returns to his roots and brings his family

Obstetrician Blake Knapman is one of 13 doctors recently hired to fill shortages at Tamworth hospital, but his move to the country was driven more by personal reasons than professional ones.
Dr Knapman and his wife Jess are originally from Gunnedah and Spring Ridge so their move to the country is actually a homecoming.
"We both grew up on farms. Living in an apartment in the eastern suburbs of Sydney is not really anything close to that," Dr Knapman said.
"We're thoroughly enjoying being home."
More than 20 years ago Dr Knapman started his medical career at Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney.
It was there he met the love of his life, who was also working at the hospital, as a midwife.
"In a very stereotypical and unexciting fashion we met at work," Dr Knapman said with a laugh.
From that "unexciting" encounter their love bloomed. Now the two are married with a little girl and a second child on the way.
Family plays a crucial role in Dr. Knapman's life and career. He values the support and understanding of his wife, Jess, particularly given her background in midwifery.
"I'm very fortunate that Jess has a thorough understanding of my job. It's a huge benefit to be able to debrief with her, particularly in the obstetric sphere where we work closely together," the obstetrician says.
"It's good because it really gives me an understanding of the challenges midwives face, which do differ to those I face as an obstetrician.
"Midwives have a very different interaction with women both in labour and antenatal care, and getting that insight into women-focused care has been an enormous benefit."
As someone who has directly benefited from his wife's lived experience, Dr. Knapman says he strongly advocates getting more women in obstetrics and medicine.
"Women-focused care has become a trendy topic, but it's trendy for a reason. I think women in obstetrics and gynaecology really need to be at the centre of the conversation," he says.
The obstetrician-and-midwife power couple now provide care at both Tamworth and Tamara hospitals.
The duo say working in regional healthcare comes with a unique set of challenges, but Dr. Knapman believes these can be overcome through cooperation and hard work.
He praises the positive and collaborative approach of Tamworth's healthcare administration and the exceptional dedication of the midwives.
"What's unique about Tamworth is the positive and collaborative approach we have with our administration," Dr Knapman said.
"The midwives at the hospital work harder and are thanked less than I see in Sydney, and the reason we have the service we do is on the back of their commitment and hard work."
The obstetrician's work in Tamworth is driven by a commitment to providing high-quality care and staying abreast of the latest developments in gynaecological research.
Though he's firmly putting down roots here, Dr Knapman maintains hospital admitting rights in both Tamworth and Sydney to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.
"The reason for keeping that option open is in case I were to have patients with complex conditions that I felt needed input from other sub-specialties," he says.
"Now that I'm back I have zero intention of leaving. I'll live in a box if I have to, I'm not going anywhere."
Behind the young family's desire to stay in the region is the ability to reconnect with extended family, friends, and the sense of community that comes from country living.
Dr Knapman says it's a dream come true.
"The whole reason I got into healthcare was wanting to return to my community and provide care within that community," he said.
"It's great to be able to give my kids some taste of the wonderful childhood Jess and I both benefited from.
"Community is something that's very important to us, and it's certainly a great privilege to be part of our community again and provide high-quality care to that community."
