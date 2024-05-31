Gomeroi Gaaynggal research project finds new life after four-year hiatus

A world-first research project, the Gomeroi Gaaynggal study, which focuses on the health of First Nation mums and children, has relaunched after a four-year hiatus.
The initial Tamworth-based project, led by the Indigenous community, followed 400 mothers and 1077 babies throughout early pregnancy and childhood between 2009 to 2019.
Erin Sutherland, University of Newcastle Project Coordinator for First Nation Health, participated in the first incarnation of the study during her first pregnancy.
She told the Leader due to its thorough nature, it uncovered certain issues with her firstborn that mainstream health care did not.
"It was just so thorough and got us the care we needed in the end," she said.
"Being my first pregnancy, having the aunties and support systems involved in the program were key to me and my mental health.
"I was able to keep grounded and connect to culture, which enabled me to be vulnerable and ask questions about the unknown."
The study revitalisation came thanks to a $726,149 MRFF Indigenous Health Research Fund grant.
University of Newcastle Professor Kirsty Pringle said they have begun recruiting for infancy and childhood studies.
"This time we have just gotten some funding to investigate a bit more into breastfeeding," she said.
"From the first study we did, a lot of mums started breastfeeding, but didn't continue for very long."
The aim of the breastfeeding portion is to understand the barriers women face while breastfeeding and how they can get women to breastfeed for longer.
"Half of the women stop breastfeeding between six to eight weeks of age, and we want them to get them feeding for up to six months," Dr Pringle said.
"It can have massive benefits for the kids in terms of reducing infections, obesity, diabetes, maternal-infant bonding, speech, and how well they do at school."
The mothers can also experience post-natal depression, returning to pre-body weight, and cardiometabolic health issues.
Dr Pringle said they are not sure why the women stop breastfeeding so soon.
"Traditionally, Indigenous women breastfed for a long time and we think that with colonisation that has been lost," she said.
"So, it is about how we can better support women and how the community can better support women."
Despite the hiatus, researchers continued to build strong connections with the local First Nation community and advocacy board.
"We would like to reconnect with the kids from the original study," Dr Pringle said.
"We would love to get in touch with them and see where they are and how they are growing."
Professor Jenny May, Director of UON Rural Health, said the genesis of the project came from the community.
"The arts and health concept and moving together to understand both the pathway for women in pregnancy and the outcomes," she said.
Dr May said it is extremely "affirming" to see this project find its feet again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.