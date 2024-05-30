The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Man who aimed gun at Tenterfield police had intent to die, inquest told

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
May 31 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An inquest has heard that on January 19, 2023, Corey Selby approached Tenterfield Police Station with intent to provoke police into killing him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.