Bye, bye Autumn hello winter woolies

We've been enjoying the colours of autumn, but now it's time to embrace some colder weather.
While the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is predicting minimum and maximum temperatures of the winter season will likely be above average across Australia, we could still be in for a few chilly days and nights.
The month of May did have its moments.
The coldest morning of the month was May 20 with a low of minus 1.2 degrees.
Saturday, June 1, marks the start of winter and looks like the best chance of rain for Tamworth with a change moving across the country.
The BoM is predicting the city could see up to 35mm of rain and a top of just 17 degrees, before temperatures take a slight dip into Monday and Tuesday, with 15 and 16 degrees respectively.
BoM climatology specialist Caitlin Minney says a lot of Australia can expect rainfall typical to the winter season except for north-eastern South Australia, parts of Western Australia, some parts of southern and western Queensland, and north-western NSW.
June could bring below-average rain for the eastern states, with the rest of winter seeing usual levels, she said.
"The main driver of above-average temperatures is the climate change signal that we're seeing for those consistently warmer than average temperatures," Ms Minney said.
"We are seeing that warming trend of climate change in our outlooks."
