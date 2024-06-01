Mentors impart fine art of practice to New England's young creatives

SIX young creatives from across the New England will be matched with a mentor in coming months to help them reach their artistic goals.
In addition, two artists from the region have been selected to mentor other youths from across the state.
The initiative is part of Horizons, a mentoring and career development program for youth put together by the Regional Arts Network.
In all, 75 young people from across the state will be supported over seven months by a mentor in their chosen field.
Pallamallawa schoolgirl Sophie Rogers said she was hoping her mentor would help her achieve her goal of performing live in OnSTAGE next year at the Seymour Centre.
"My mentor is Kate Smith and already I am benefiting from her guidance," Sophie, who goes to TAS in Armidale, said.
"I am learning about other people's experiences on the stage and hearing what they're doing. It's a fantastic resource."
The two artists from New England selected to be mentors to the young creatives had to take part in a day-long training course.
Danny Stanley founded Tamworth Art Academy with his partner Sophie Honess and works in a range of mediums including animation, video games, painting and photography.
He is mentoring seven young creatives via Zoom, from as far south as Barham to the Queensland border and closer to home, Singleton.
"If you're living in a small town and you're the arty kid, you might not have much experience, so hopefully I can share my experiences, how I've stumbled through it myself, the mistakes I've made and be honest and by doing that, encourage those kids to reach their potential," he said.
"I'm going to ask my team whether they'd like to work together on a small project and take the opportunity to collaborate with other young people across NSW."
Isabelle Devos is an award winning artist from Armidale who has also been selected to be a mentor.
Devos has worked with Arts North West across northern NSW to run workshops within the disability arts sector in Putting the Pieces Together in 2016. Her work has been shortlisted for major art awards including the 2023 Glover Prize, the 2022 Paddington Art Prize, 2021 Lethbridge 20000 Art Prize and the 2014 Calleen Landscape Award.
"I am mentoring six young artists from Broken Hill, Deniliquin, Albury-Wodonga and the Hunter Valley," Devos said.
"I'm keen to get to know the artists and guide them in their chosen field, be it painting, drawing, sculpture or any other visual art."
Devos herself has a mentor and said the experience had enriched her work.
"A mentor can listen to someone's ideas and see how they might work, it's a valuable experience."
The aim of the program is to show the region's young people the opportunities open to them in the evolving creative industries.
