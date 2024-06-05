Nod to history meets new way of working as development heats up in CBD

What will soon be transformed into a sunlit haven for professional and productive people to meet might be remembered by many as where you used to go to pick up a new outfit.
Tamworth's main strip will soon be home to a second co-working space in a bid to help business people connect.
'The Store' will open above Adairs, and in the old Treloar's building, on the corner of Peel and Brisbane Street as part of the expansion of DPARTMNT.
Founder Sam Treloar told the Leader the refurbishment of the hundred year old building will offer up a range of office spaces, meeting rooms, and collaborative working stations.
"If you're working from home ... it's pretty isolating," Mr Treloar said.
"This is the opportunity to come and share the day with other like minded people who are productive and professional.
"It's good for your work ethic, it's good for your business connections and your own personal development."
DPARTMNT's first co-working space 'The Block' opened at 307 Peel Street back in 2019.
Since then, the flexible work space has attracted a huge range of business people wanting to utilise the space.
"It works particularly well for people who are new to Tamworth, all of a sudden you're surrounded by a network of people," Mr Treloar said.
"You're not relying on meeting your partner's work mates or your kids friends parents, you've literally got your own network of people in town."
The city centre working space will offer a range of flexible booking times for entrepreneurs, freelancers, corporate teams, and business startups.
Despite the modern fixtures, the office space will also pay homage to the buildings rich history.
Mr Treloar said his memory of the space back in the day was as a dark storage unit which was used by Treloars Department Store to keep spare mannequins and window displays.
"To be able to open this up again as a really productive space that people want to come to is special," he said.
"It's actually been a privilege to restore a building like this."
'The Store' is expected to open in August.
