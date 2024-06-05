The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Nod to history meets new way of working as development heats up in CBD

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Formline's Interior designer Belinda Gillogly and DPARTMNT founder Sam Treloar at the new space 'The Store'. Picture by Peter Hardin
Formline's Interior designer Belinda Gillogly and DPARTMNT founder Sam Treloar at the new space 'The Store'. Picture by Peter Hardin

What will soon be transformed into a sunlit haven for professional and productive people to meet might be remembered by many as where you used to go to pick up a new outfit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.