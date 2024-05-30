Inquest hears man had intent to die when he confronted police

It's been another busy week on the news front.
An inquest has heard how a man who confronted police in Tenterfield in January 2023, "had an intent to die". Corey Selby's wife told the court, she is still trying to navigate life without him. Jacob McMaster has the latest.
Jonathan Hawes has the exclusive on plans for more than a dozen high-quality NDIS homes to be built in Westdale. Gold Coast-based developer Alammc Developments is teaming up with Sydney-based ethical finance company Mountain Assets to deliver the 16 state-of-the-art townhouses.
Rachel Clark has been speaking with residents at Kingswood about the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that's planned for their neighbourhood and the next steps in the approval process for that project, after they attended a community meeting earlier this week.
And in local sport, there's change afoot for the local greyhound racing industry with some track closures on the cards. Mark Bode has all the details.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
