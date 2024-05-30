'It's been a long time coming': Frizell unfazed by impending career leap

Lindsay Frizell is on the cusp of one of the biggest nights of his boxing career.
But when speaking to him about it, one might think he was simply getting ready for another day at work. The Armidale product is a prototypical country boy - quietly spoken, hardworking, and goes about his day with a minimum of fuss.
So naturally, as he prepares to make his professional debut on July 6 in Tamworth, Frizell was succinct when asked how he felt.
"Yeah good, I can't wait. It's been a long time coming," he said.
The 28-year-old has boxed "on and off" ever since he was 16, when he first took up the sport to stay fit for rodeo.
He first arrived with a bang, and won the New England Welterweight and NSW Light Welterweight titles within seven months of each other in 2014, at just 19 years of age.
Then a building apprentice, Frizell's boxing dreams took a back seat as he "just got busy with work".
Eventually, he took a hiatus of roughly half a decade, which ended just 12 months ago. There was no specific plan, Frizell said, when he made the decision to take the sport up again.
"I just wanted to get into a good gym, get a good trainer, and see how things went," the former Farrer student said.
"I just wanted to get back into it."
Now fighting under the eye of Travis Frost at Boss Battle Armidale, Frizell found what he was looking for and feels the time is right to step into the professional ranks.
And when he faces Jared Fisher on the Clash of the Titans fight night at TRECC, Frost believes Frizell will be naturally suited to the longer fights and smaller gloves.
"The pacing that he has suits the pros a lot better," the coach said.
"Having more time in the ring to show his skill will suit him a lot better ... he gets a bit frustrated punching people with the 16 [ounce gloves], because there's so much padding. It'll be good to put the eight-ouncers on someone."
The crowd in Tamworth is expected cross four figures, which would be daunting for most debuting pros.
But luckily, Frizell fought on last year's local card and knows what to expect. And, with just over an hour's drive to the venue, he sees it as effectively a home bout, in which hopes to have plenty of support from the fans when he enters the ring.
"This is as close to home as it can get," he said.
"It might be a bigger crowd, but it's still going to be close to home ... last year was great, it was a good crowd and I ended up running into people I went to school with."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.