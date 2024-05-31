Farmers call on Plibersek to block coal mine approval over water dispute

Narrabri farmers are calling on federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek to exercise her veto power to block the expansion of the Narrabri Underground Coal Mine.*
The expansion would see the mine's lifespan extend an extra 13 years beyond its current lease ending in 2031.
Farmers say they're worried about how Whitehaven's underground mining operations could impact groundwater resources.
"They've been negotiating compensation for a number of farm bores going dry, which is fine for the people who own that land currently, but what about future generations?" Boggabri farmer Sally Hunter said.
Ms Hunter lives near the mine and argues its long-term effects haven't been properly considered, and approving its expansion will mean robbing future farmers of the opportunity to make a living.
The long-time farmer is also the general manager of community-owned nonprofit Geni.Energy Limited, a company that works to deliver community benefits from profits made by regional renewable energy projects.
"We're calling on Tanya Plibersek to reject the Narrabri Underground coal mine, because of the severe direct impacts it will have on water resources and the environment in our region," she said.
"One business should not have the right to take away the water of another."
The mine was recently the subject of what environmental activists called the "Living Wonders" federal court case which sought to force the Australian Government to consider the impact of climate change when making approvals for coal and gas projects.
Earlier this month the court ruled in Whitehaven's favour, allowing the environment Minister to ignore climate harm when assessing environmental impacts.
"The judgement on 16 May clears the way for the Federal Minister for the Environment and Water to make a final determination in respect of Narrabri Stage 3, a project that will support around 500 continuing jobs in the region," a Whitehaven spokesperson said to the Leader.
When asked about farmers' concerns regarding water use, the spokesperson said Whitehaven completed a thorough investigation into the mine's potential impact on groundwater during the "comprehensive" approval process.
"Whitehaven completed a detailed groundwater assessment which modelled groundwater impacts over the life of the mine," The spokesperson said.
"The Narrabri Mine has been operating safely and within its approval guidelines in relation to management of groundwater for nearly two decades.
"The mine also has a large groundwater monitoring network which has been increased as part of the project expansion and conditions which require review of the groundwater management plan every five years over the life of the project."
While the underground mine has a clean record, Whitehaven's nearby Maules Creek mine pleaded guilty in 2022 to unlawfully capturing a billion litres of water from rainfall and runoff, copping a $200,000 fine.
Since 2015 the above-ground mine has been issued with 13 environmental orders and penalties - most recently three water pollution offences - resulting in more than $750,000 worth of fines.
"There's certainly a precedent for water theft and illegal pipelines shifting water between [Whitehaven's] operations, so we know they're not trustworthy with our water resources," Ms Hunter said.
"We want to see amendments made to national environment laws as soon as possible so the devastating climate impacts of this mine are properly considered."
A Leader inquiry to Minister Plibersek was responded to by a spokesperson for the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
"The Narrabri Underground Mine Stage 3 extension is still being assessed under national environment law," the department spokesperson said.
"The EPBC [Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation] Act assessment will consider the potential impacts of the proposed mine extension on water resources.
"The department has received the Full Court's judgement and is considering it in detail."
*Correction: An earlier version of this article described the Narrabri Underground Coal Mine and the Maules Creek Coal Mine interchangeably. They are two separate projects.
