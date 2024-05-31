The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Energy Wars

Farmers call on Plibersek to block coal mine approval over water dispute

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 1 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek will have the final say on a proposed expansion of Whitehaven's underground coal mine in Narrabri. Pictures from file
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek will have the final say on a proposed expansion of Whitehaven's underground coal mine in Narrabri. Pictures from file

Narrabri farmers are calling on federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek to exercise her veto power to block the expansion of the Narrabri Underground Coal Mine.*

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.