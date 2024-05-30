'Good feeling': Kaiden Lahrs named 18th man for North Queensland Cowboys

In the wake of graduating from high school and celebrating his 18th birthday, Kaiden Lahrs - a young man with "no plan B" - has moved closer to his NRL dream.
With a host of Cowboys sidelined due to their State of Origin commitments, the son of ex-Blues enforcer Tom Lahrs (or Learoyd-Lahrs) has been named as 18th man for the Cowboys' clash against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, June 2.
It comes after the former Farrer student - the 2023 Australian Schoolboys vice-captain and one of the country's most highly touted middle forwards - made his Hostplus Cup debut, for the Northern Pride, this month.
If called upon against the Roosters, he would debut in the NRL having played only four Hostplus Cup matches (he came off the bench each time).
Despite playing limited minutes in those games, Lahrs - who graduated from Townsville's famed rugby league nursery Kirwan High last year -averaged 75 metres per appearance.
"It was a pretty good feeling," he said of his Cowboys selection.
"It was just good to get that chance to go away with the side and have a look at what it's all about." He added: "It's a bit of a confidence-builder."
Every day it's still a bit weird, going in there and training full-time [and] knocking around with fellas that you've looked up to for a while.
The former Bronco relocated from Tamworth to Townsville with his family in 2020.
Last year, he signed a new three-deal with the Cowboys and was elevated to their NRL squad - as a supplementary list (development) player - ahead of this season.
The Indigenous gun is still getting used to mingling with a squad that includes stars such as Valentine Holmes, Scott Drinkwater and Jeremiah Nanai.
"I didn't really have a plan B - it was only really plan A," he said of becoming a footy professional.
While in Sydney, Lahrs hopes to catch up with his great mate Logan Spinks, whom he went to Farrer with and who currently plays second-row for Canterbury's Jersey Flegg side.
They were reunited when the Australia Schoolboys beat the Junior Kumuls in Port Moresby in 2023.
Both men are refreshingly humble - so much so that Lahrs had to learn from the Leader that Spinks will join the Bulldogs' NRL squad as a supplementary-list player ahead of next season.
The friends played together at Farrer, and Lahrs said they "pushed each other" to become better footballers.
"He deserves it, the big fella," Lahrs said of Spinks's success.
