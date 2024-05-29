Hayne heeds the call of his hometown: 'I was always going to move back'

From the moment Callum Hayne left Gunnedah roughly half a decade ago, he knew he would be back.
The 28-year-old bade farewell to his hometown, his family, and his friends several years ago to move to South Australia. He landed in Port Lincoln for a year, before resettling in Adelaide for the next three years.
But deep down, Gunnedah called and Hayne knew he would not be away for long.
"I was always going to move back at some point," he said. "I finally got around to it."
Once he returned in 2023, Hayne did not re-sign with the Gunnedah Bulldogs - the club he had represented all his life. Instead, he elected to join the Gunnedah Red Devils and play a season of rugby union.
Even then, however, he knew it was only a matter of time before he donned the red, white, and blue of the Bulldogs once more.
The time was right, he decided, at the outset of the 2024 season, when his father, Sean, was reappointed as coach.
"He definitely convinced me," Hayne said.
"I was probably always leaning towards having a game, even if he didn't do it. But he got me over the line.
"I've got to do something on the weekends to keep busy."
As league is not particularly popular in South Australia, Hayne had played a "bit of Aussie Rules and the odd game of union" during his absence.
Though it had been nearly five years since his last game of league, he found his stride surprisingly quickly this season.
"I'd played my whole life before that, so I got back into it straight away," Hayne said.
After starting the season at lock, Hayne moved to hooker in round five. Having been named the Players' Player the week prior, Hayne earned the same accolade the two games following his move into the number nine jersey.
While his style "doesn't change too much regardless of where I play", it seems that Hayne's experience and game management seems to be most impactful at hooker, where he was stationed for several years prior to his departure for South Australia.
And while the Bulldogs' performances have improved since his jersey swap, Hayne still had mixed feelings about their first victory of the season on Sunday.
It was "good to the the first win", he said, but Gunnedah's 50-32 victory over Narrabri was "very ordinary in patches".
"To leak 32 points is still pretty bad."
Against the Wee Waa Panthers at Kitchener Park this Sunday, the Bulldogs are a good chance of picking up their second victory of 2024 - though Hayne acknowledged they "can't take them lightly".
But, more importantly, it will be a chance for the squad to learn how to win again after several years of languishing near the bottom of the ladder.
"I think most of the boys aren't used to winning," Hayne said.
"We seem to be able to find a way to play our worst footy at the worst times of the game. We'd be close at half time then leak three tries straight after the break, which has killed us in a lot of those games.
"Hopefully [against Wee Waa] we can finetune a few little things and get our defence in order."
