Hit-and-run investigation cracks 1000 pages of evidence

Police have already compiled more than 1000 pages of evidence in the case against a man accused of crashing into a scooter rider while behind the wheel of a stolen car.
He appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom revealed an update in the case against the 20-year-old.
Sergeant Thom told the court a voluminous brief of evidence was still being added to by police as part of the investigation into the 11 allegations levelled against Sullivan.
She said the brief had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review, but a number of outstanding items including statements and transcripts were still to be filed.
"It's large, approximately over 1000 pages, so it's going to take more time to review," Sergeant Thom said.
The 20-year-old has been behind bars since he was arrested in Gunnedah, following a police operation codenamed Strike Force Sleighome, on March 22, 2024.
It's the police case the 20-year-old was on bail for unrelated matters when he allegedly stole a Holden Colorado from a Gunnedah home, injured a man riding a scooter in Tamworth, and attempted to steal a motorcycle from a Nemingha business on March 16.
It's alleged Sullivan failed to stop after he collided with the 30-year-old scooter rider on Jean Street.
The 20-year-old is facing a string of charges including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing GBH; police pursuit; and two counts of break-and-enter.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars said it was a "complex" matter, which had occurred across multiple geographical locations.
Sullivan made no application for bail and will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in July.
