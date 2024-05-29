Flag raising in Tamworth marks National Reconciliation Week

The Aboriginal flag has been raised in Fitzroy Plaza to mark National Reconciliation Week.
Running from May 27 to June 3, the theme for Reconciliation Week 2024 is 'Now More Than Ever', which serves as a reminder that no matter what, the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will - and must - continue.
The dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey; the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision.
Tamworth regional councillor and Gomeroi man Mark Sutherland spoke about the importance of the reconciliation journey at a local level, reflecting on the roles of individuals and groups, and council's commitment to Closing the Gap.
"I think reconciliation across the country is a very poignant conversation for us to have," he said.
"We talk around reconciliation requiring action, you know about having a plan, about acknowledging the reason why reconciliation is needed and then being proactive in the steps moving forward.
"I think it's a conversation that, given the light of last year's national discussion probably needs a revisit.
"It needs a revisit to talk around what the expectations when we talk around creating safe spaces for cultural diversity, when we talk around acknowledging the past, promoting the rights of Indigenous people in a meaningful way.
"I think they're all really important conversations that we can have as a community and for any organisation moving forward."
Kamilaroi man Len Waters conducted the welcome to country and traditional smoking ceremony, while Mark Atkins played the didgeridoo, with performances by Buddy Knox, children from Birrelee Macs, and Gomeroi Dance Company.
