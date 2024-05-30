The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Cold Chisel homeward bound with Armidale launch to 50th anniversary tour

By Newsroom
Updated May 30 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cold Chisel's Jimmy Barnes belts it out next to Ian Moss in Wollongong back in 2020. Picture by Anna Warr.
Cold Chisel's Jimmy Barnes belts it out next to Ian Moss in Wollongong back in 2020. Picture by Anna Warr.

Seminal Aussie rockers Cold Chisel will celebrate 50 years together with The Big Five-0 Tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.