Council decision divides community

And good morning Thursday!
It was interesting to get out an about on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the council's decision on Ray Walsh House. It's pretty clear the community remains divided on whether the building should be remediated and reoccupied by council employees. Jonathan Hawes has all the latest on that story, as well as moves to defer a decision on a pay rise for councillors.
In Armidale, the minister has promised ongoing funding for BackTrack Works. "Obviously that's based on the outcomes BackTrack gets and what I've seen here today the outcomes are great," Skills Minister Steve Whan told Lydia Roberts on Wednesday.
And in local sport, Samantha Newsam chats with captain of the Inverell Highlanders, Thomas Barnwell, about what motivates him, and that "stubborn" accent as a reminder of a former life.
Don't forget all your state and national news, as well as crosswords, puzzles and plenty of lifestyle articles for you to dive into.
Happy reading and hope you have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.