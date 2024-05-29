Councillors hold off on pay increase until after September election

Councillors have decided not to give themselves a pay rise at least until after the upcoming local government elections in September.
At Tamworth Regional Council's most recent meeting, Cr Bede Burke said taking a pay increase while also going for a 36.3 per cent rate rise and dealing with Ray Walsh House's asbestos issue is not a good look for the local government.
"I think the pressure on councillors to not take a remuneration [upgrade] is immense ... but I also think the incoming council should control its own destiny," Cr Burke said.
The decision to defer means the next slate of councillors will decide whether to take a 3.75 per cent pay upgrade in October.
The maximum amount the NSW government allows councillors in an LGA of Tamworth's size to get paid is $27,050 per year, with a bonus to the mayor or chairperson for working full-time hours.
Tamworth councillors currently get paid $26,070 and the mayor gets $90,460.
All councillors voted to defer the pay increase, though Cr Brooke Southwell said she would've voted the pay rise through to help more women and young people join council's ranks.
"Higher pay attracts a broader pool of talented individuals and encourages diverse groups to run for council. This diversity brings varied perspectives and innovative ideas," Cr Southwell said.
"If it means one more female, or someone from a multicultural background, or someone with a disability, or anyone from a difficult background is attracted to this role, I am 100 per cent supportive of increasing the remuneration, and if you look at our neighbours in Queensland they're offered around $80,000 to become a councillor and people commit their whole life to the role."
"Not increasing remuneration means the people around this table are more likely to be men, and they're more likely to be men with grey hair, because that's all who can afford to actually be here.
"No offence to any of the men here with grey hair."
One self-described "grey-haired male" at the table, Cr Phil Betts, said he agreed with Cr Southwell on getting money to councillors who need it, and anyone who doesn't is free to give it back to the community.
"We do need to remunerate and encourage young people, because that is so important for our future," Cr Betts said.
"When the mayor and I first started in local government, we got $60 a month, and we donated that to the community. Over the years I've donated any increase to charity.
"If you're there for money, I think you're there for the wrong reason. If you're there to serve your community, that's what it's all about."
