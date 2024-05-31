Restaurant looks for new 'Boss Hog' to save it from getting cooked

A prominent CBD steakhouse is hunting for a new boss to keep the 31-year business from closing for good.
Less than two weeks after the Hog's Breath Cafe on Peel Street abruptly shut its doors, the restaurant chain's CEO Steven Spurgin has put out a call for a new "Boss Hog" to take over.
"We're on the lookout for a new Boss Hog for the Tamworth restaurant so if you know someone who might want to step up and take charge, get in touch," Mr Spurgin said.
When asked whether a new owner would mean keeping the steakhouse open, a spokesperson for the company told the Leader it would depend on timing.
"A new Boss Hog in the near future would ensure the existing restaurant could be utilised," the spokesperson said.
"If the landlord should have someone take over the lease in the meantime, we would then find a new location. [Having a] Hog's Breath Cafe in Tamworth is more dependent on a new owner than a location."
Finding a new owner won't be an easy feat, however, as the cost of living crisis means fewer and fewer people are spending money at restaurants.
Tamworth's local food industry is going through a particularly hard time due to cost pressures from rising rents, utilities, and wages.
The Hog's Breath chain also hasn't been spared from the turbulence rocking the hospitality industry, shutting down 10 locations in the last year.
Hogs Breath now operates 26 restaurants Australia-wide, a far cry from its 2016 peak with 88 locations.
The spokesperson for Hog's Breath Cafe said an ideal candidate for Tamworth's new Boss Hog would be someone with a customer service mindset and experience in the food and beverage industry.
"We're also seeking someone who is aligned with Hog's distinctive brand and culture, and will embrace the spirit of independence as a 'Boss Hog,'" they said.
In return, the company offers business coaching, financial advice, access to operational systems, local marketing support, and help from the head office team of more than 25 staff.
Anyone interested in becoming Tamworth's next Boss Hog can contact the company's franchise team at bosshog@hbcmanagement.com.au or by filling out an enquiry form on the Hogs Breath website.
