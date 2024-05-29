'It's a beautiful building,' residents worry CBD will never be the same

Residents are worried for the future of Ray Walsh House following Tamworth council's decision to permanently vacate its former CBD headquarters.
"The cost of remediation of that building is $64.5 million. The community, the council, do not have that money," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the morning after the council meeting.
The decision allows Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to start considering options to either dispose of, or re-purpose the 50-year-old building.
"We have to move on so we can make some decisions about what the future of Ray Walsh House might look like and what the future of our staff location will look like for now and into the next 10 years," Cr Webb said.
Council also voted to start a "broad" community consultation on the future of the building and intends to put all documents regarding potential options for Ray Walsh House on public display.
Members of the Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) said council's decision was unsurprising, but they are looking forward to seeing TRC open its books.
"We're very interested in the proof and to see how independent it is, because it's the independence that'll give it any sort of credibility," TRRRA spokesperson David McKinnon said.
"Nobody's believing the $64 million except for naive people. We know there must be some better way than that."
Mr McKinnon says many residents value Ray Walsh House for its prominence and historical significance, and would argue in favour of renovating it if council could keep costs reasonable.
"It stands as a position of authority as the only real high-rise in town, and that in itself makes it a centrepiece. There's not much history in Tamworth, and what's there isn't respected, but this building was opened by the Queen and that's got to be respected," he said.
Multiple residents the Leader spoke with agreed with Mr McKinnon on Ray Walsh House's significance.
"It's a building that's well-liked. Visitors even say what a lovely building it is, and it is indeed. I've been on the top floor and it's a beautiful building in many ways," long-time Tamworthian David Longmire said.
But other residents said they don't have strong feelings on the issue.
"I probably don't have a strong perspective about where they're located, and the building they were in is probably expensive to fix so I think they have to make some practical and reasonable decisions for their staff," local mum Alice Cohen said.
As TRC looks for office space to last up to 10 years, some locals asked why the local government wouldn't turn that into a long-term agreement.
Cr Marc Sutherland even said at the council meeting TRC has actually saved money by renting office space.
"At the moment having Ray Walsh House is costing us money," he said.
"In the last year of it functioning as council headquarters the overall cost was around $650,000. Since we have pulled staff out of that building we have saved more than $150,000."
When asked why TRC doesn't make renting the new status quo, Cr Webb told the Leader doing so would only provide "short-term savings" and that council owning its own building would pay off in the long run.
"I won't be here in 10 years time but it'll certainly be my aim to make sure somewhere into the future council will own the premises staff are working from," he said.
He also said the current situation of having staff separated across six locations is lowering the local government's efficiency.
"I don't know about you, but I get sick of that bloody Zoom. You can't beat face-to-face, you can read body language and get stuff done. Zoom's a good tool but it's not something we should use all the time," Cr Webb said.
