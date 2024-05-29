The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Mega gallery: faces in the crowd and red-hot soccer and AFL action

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 29 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The clashes at No. 1 Oval and Riverside were fierce.
The clashes at No. 1 Oval and Riverside were fierce.

As we prepare to enter winter's coldest months, the region's major sporting codes are red-hot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.