Mega gallery: faces in the crowd and red-hot soccer and AFL action

As we prepare to enter winter's coldest months, the region's major sporting codes are red-hot.
The Leader's gun snapper Gareth Gardner was once again at the epicentre of the action, plating an unrivalled pictorial account of the footy.
On Saturday, May 25, he was at No. 1 Oval for the men's and women's matches between the Swans and the Saints.
Along with arresting action shots, he also captured faces in the crowd.
Gareth then headed to Riverside for Premier League games between Hillvue Rovers and North Companions, as well as Oxley Vale Attunga and Norths United.
At No. 1 Oval, the Swans men remained undefeated after beating Inverell in the grand final replay - the final score 11-11-77 to 9-11-65.
Swans player-coach Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster said he had "challenged" his charges "by giving them some new structures and tactics that they've never experienced before".
"And they're meeting those challenges head-on," he said.
In the earlier women's game, the Saints won 8.10 (58) to 3.5 (23).
At Riverside, Hillvue beat Northies 3-0 while OVA thumped Norths 6-1.
