MasterChef and Biggest Loser stars come to Tamworth for 'Loving Your Later Life' expo

When it comes to getting older, we simply can't afford to neglect the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
And that's the message from the second annual McLean Care 'Loving Your Later Life' expo to be held in Tamworth this weekend.
Back again in 2024, MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin and celebrity fitness trainer Steve 'Commando' Willis will share their passion and knowledge with the Tamworth community.
It's all about the art of ageing well, Mr Willis told the Leader.
"Looking at education and giving them some practical self-care tips and advice. It will be great to get out there and chat to everyone in Tamworth."
He also said it's important to form healthy habits from an early age but "it is never too late to start".
"Nowadays, we get caught up in our own heads," he said.
"Sometimes you gotta stop the talking, get out there and participate in life, you gotta get moving."
The fitness trainer earned his celebrity status in 2007, as the star of the hit television series The Biggest Loser.
Mr Willis said the biggest battle many people face when it comes to their fitness journey is the one in their minds.
"A lot of what hinders us is our own mind," he said.
"Many of the contestants I helped train were in a rut, and many do not realise we are making poor choices.
"A lot of those choices stem from childhood and those behaviours and habits. But once you have that realisation, you find that in every step and breath you take, you have a choice."
And it doesn't have to be about hard-core exercise, he said.
It can be as simple as doing yoga, pilates or taking the dog for a walk.
"It is almost like a reset; it is invigorating," he said.
"It helps you to put down the mental tool for moment and allow the mind to calm."
Julie Goodwin became a household name as the inaugural winner of MasterChef.
On both Friday and Saturday she will be hosting cooking demonstrations, focused on good nutrition.
Because the link between nutrition and quality of life becomes more important as we age, she said.
"How can we bring nutrition to people during the later stages of life when they are not cooking for big families, while also getting away from all the convenience stuff and getting more nutrition into smaller meals."
When it comes to cooking, Ms Goodwin's ethos has always been "simple and straight-forward".
"You do not want to go to great lengths when you are cooking meals for one or two people," she said.
"When you cook for yourself, you can easily adjust it to what your specific needs are, but you can't make adjustments to takeaway food."
The 'Loving Your Later Life' expo is being held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) this Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.