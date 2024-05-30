Town and Country Club celebrates 70 years of building connections

A group that formed in 1954 to "promote social interaction and good fellowship among women" has celebrated it's 70th birthday.
Members of the Tamworth Town and Country Club gathered at Belmore Hall on Tuesday, May 28, to mark the special occasion.
The inaugural meeting of the group was attended by approximately 120 women. The committee, headed by Mrs A. C. Robinson, was able to acquire 'suitable' premises at 140 Marius Street for the grand sum of 5,500 pounds.
By August of 1954 membership had swelled to 192. Currently there are around 48 members of the group.
In 2022, the Marius Street premises was sold and the club relocated to the Function Centre in Gipps Street.
They hold weekly games activity sessions, and on the second Friday of each month members get together for lunch with a guest speaker.
Club president Chris Wiseman said they do what they can to support local charities.
"The hospital auxiliary is one of our biggest ones," she said.
They have also supported Riding for the Disabled and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, among others.
"We help people locally not elsewhere."
"It's just something to enjoy. We all love it. We have full members, which are ladies and men who are associate members."
Anyone interested in finding out more about joining the club can contact Chris on 0407 895 512 or 67 623 617.
