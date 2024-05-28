Council opts out of going back into Ray Walsh House

And hello Wednesday!
I don't know about you, but I was kind of hoping it was Friday already. Is it just me or are the week's getting longer?
So, the big news of the day is the council's decision to forgo a return to Ray Walsh House. No real surprise there given what we already knew.
Jonathan Hawes was at last night's council meeting for the debate. You can read his story here. And today he'll follow up his initial report with a reaction from ratepayers.
A man who threatened a worker at a Tamworth superette with a knife before fleeing with cash has been sentenced to time behind bars. Reporter Tess Kelly has more on that story.
And in local sport, Zac Lowe caught up with Georgia Pryer, who has just competed in her second-ever CrossFit Games semi-finals over the weekend. Pryer placed fourth, and in doing so, earned herself a place in the final set for August in Fort Worth, Texas. So that's pretty exciting.
On that note, we'd best get down to business.
Enjoy the read and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.